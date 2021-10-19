Harrison Ford Is Back To Work In New Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos

Following the various snaps showing Indy in some fascinating locations of late, more photos have popped up on Twitter that show Harrison Ford wearing that iconic hat and jacket. Frankly, he looks like he's having a grand old time as Dr. Jones in what could well be his final turn in the role, chatting to an unknown cast member. Plot details are still being kept guarded by top men, though a simple bit of Rome-ing on the internet suggests what could be a first means of travel for Indy if theories are to be believed.

The upcoming Indy film — which has yet to be officially titled — will be the first of the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who passed duties to James Mangold ("Logan") after stepping back to produce in 2020. While it's certainly a brave undertaking from the latter to be coming on to what could be the last film in a beloved franchise, Mangold is no stranger to handling the final hurrah of iconic heroes. After an incredible effort with "Logan," we can only wait to see how he takes the biggest name in adventure, who hopefully won't be stabbed to death by his evil clone. Hey, we saw Indy be saved by a fridge once — anything could happen. We'll see how it all plays out when Indiana Jones returns on the new date of June 30, 2023.