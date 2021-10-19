Harrison Ford Is Back To Work In New Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos
So there's some good news and some bad news with the upcoming "Indiana Jones" film. The bad news is that, following recent Disney reshuffling, the untitled fifth film focusing on the legendary adventurer is being held back a whole year for release (via Entertainment Weekly). The good news is that with the amount of behind-the-scenes snaps caught in Glasgow, London, and Sicily, during the film's production, we can probably compile a flicker book and see it all before the thing even comes out.
What we can confirm so far is that "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge is joining Harrison Ford's grumbling archaeologist on the next great adventure as a potential new accomplice, along with Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Rumors are still rumbling for the potential return of Karen Allen as Indy's wife Marion Ravenwood, as well as John Rhys-Davies' fez-wearing date-assessor, Sallah, but no one has caught a glimpse of them just yet. But the latest peek at "Indiana Jones 5" shows Harrison Ford looking very, very happy.
Harrison Ford still has love for Indy
Following the various snaps showing Indy in some fascinating locations of late, more photos have popped up on Twitter that show Harrison Ford wearing that iconic hat and jacket. Frankly, he looks like he's having a grand old time as Dr. Jones in what could well be his final turn in the role, chatting to an unknown cast member. Plot details are still being kept guarded by top men, though a simple bit of Rome-ing on the internet suggests what could be a first means of travel for Indy if theories are to be believed.
The upcoming Indy film — which has yet to be officially titled — will be the first of the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who passed duties to James Mangold ("Logan") after stepping back to produce in 2020. While it's certainly a brave undertaking from the latter to be coming on to what could be the last film in a beloved franchise, Mangold is no stranger to handling the final hurrah of iconic heroes. After an incredible effort with "Logan," we can only wait to see how he takes the biggest name in adventure, who hopefully won't be stabbed to death by his evil clone. Hey, we saw Indy be saved by a fridge once — anything could happen. We'll see how it all plays out when Indiana Jones returns on the new date of June 30, 2023.