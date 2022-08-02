CSI: Vegas Is Getting A New Medical Examiner

The "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" franchise has been around since the year 2000. The original series was set in Las Vegas, Nevada, and spawned a few spinoffs, including "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber." But the newest iteration of the show, "CSI: Vegas," is more of a spiritual sequel to the original rather than a spinoff. Many of the main characters from the original series joined the cast for Season 1 of "CSI: Vegas," including Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).

For better or worse, there are going to be some casting shakeups for the upcoming 2nd season. Both Fox and Petersen declined to come back for Season 2. Petersen decided not to renew his contractual obligation after it was fulfilled, and Fox felt that continuing on with the series without her long-time castmate in their roles as a married couple (which she announced on Twitter earlier this year) was an affront to the spirit of the series.

Right around the same time that Fox bowed out, the show's current medical examiner actor Mel Rodriguez (who plays Hugo Ramirez) also quietly declined to return, with no explanation as to why just yet (via TV Line). But the show is replacing his character with not one, but two actors who you've probably seen before.