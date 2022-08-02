CSI: Vegas Is Getting A New Medical Examiner
The "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" franchise has been around since the year 2000. The original series was set in Las Vegas, Nevada, and spawned a few spinoffs, including "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber." But the newest iteration of the show, "CSI: Vegas," is more of a spiritual sequel to the original rather than a spinoff. Many of the main characters from the original series joined the cast for Season 1 of "CSI: Vegas," including Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).
For better or worse, there are going to be some casting shakeups for the upcoming 2nd season. Both Fox and Petersen declined to come back for Season 2. Petersen decided not to renew his contractual obligation after it was fulfilled, and Fox felt that continuing on with the series without her long-time castmate in their roles as a married couple (which she announced on Twitter earlier this year) was an affront to the spirit of the series.
Right around the same time that Fox bowed out, the show's current medical examiner actor Mel Rodriguez (who plays Hugo Ramirez) also quietly declined to return, with no explanation as to why just yet (via TV Line). But the show is replacing his character with not one, but two actors who you've probably seen before.
Sara Amini will be joining the cast, and she's getting an assistant
Deadline broke the news earlier today that Sara Amini will be joining the cast as the new head medical examiner, Sonya, whose last name has yet to be confirmed. Joining her will be Joel Johnstone, who will play Jack, her older brother and lab assistant. Amini is best known for appearing in Jordan Peele's reimagining of "The Twilight Zone" and for getting a writing credit on the premiere episode. And fans will likely recognize Johnstone from "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel" where he played Archie Cleary; gamers may also at least recognize his voice from his many acting roles in famous video games.
Amini confirmed the casting on Instagram earlier today with a screen grab of the Deadline article and a caption reading, "Hollywood's best kept secret is that this is the best show to work on. I love 'em all! Lucky lady 🎰 CSI Vegas Season ✌️bb!!" Johnstone showed a similar amount of enthusiasm on Twitter. "Thrilled to share the news!" he wrote. "I not only get to play with the #csivegas team, but I get to play big bro to @itssaraamini-a superb actor and human! #csi #cbs @cbstv." As of this writing, Amini's Instagram post has hundreds of likes and is full of congratulatory comments, so it looks like the powers that be at CBS made a good decision.