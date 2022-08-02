Stranger Things Season 4 Officially Falls Short Of A Major Record

"Stranger Things" Season 4, which released its episodes in two batches in May and July, has been the binge-watch of the summer. Featuring new fan-favorite characters, such as Joseph Quinn as misunderstood D&D club leader Eddie Munson, as well as a fearsome new villain in the form of powerful Upside-Down entity Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), all the ingredients were there to make the latest season a must-watch for Netflix viewers around the world. The fact that Season 4 received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences didn't hurt, either.

By most metrics of success, Season 4 of "Stranger Things" lived up to the hype. According to Deadline, the release of Vol. 1 in May broke the record for most hours watched during a premiere weekend for a Netflix series, beating "Bridgerton" Season 2 for the honor. And not to be outdone, the Duffer Brothers' latest return to Hawkins, Indiana quickly rocketed to become Netflix's most-watched English language program ever, per Variety.

But despite its juggernaut success, there's one coveted Netflix record "Stranger Things" Season 4 just couldn't beat.