Shin Ultraman's Shinji Higuchi Sees No Reason To Return To Attack On Titan - Exclusive

While acknowledging the translation might have affected the tone of his response, Higuchi's answer to the question of whether or not he'd have handled the "Attack on Titan" story differently today than he did in 2015 seemed to be a mix of confusion and annoyance, stating, "I'm not sure because I've never thought of it that way. I've never thought of that. Right now, I don't see a reason or justification for making that manga into a movie, so I can't really answer that."

It's not clear whether Higuchi meant that there's no justification to think about doing an "Attack on Titan" movie today because it's already been adapted so many times already, or if he's saying that he doesn't think the manga made sense for doing big screen live-action adaptations to begin with. It is clear that, with the exception of returning to help Hideaki Anno on multiple "Neon Genesis Evangelion" sequels and remakes, Higuchi does not seem to prioritize revisiting past projects and prefers to move forward.

He answered similarly about the possibility of crossover films with the Shin Japan Heroes Universe characters, saying that "one movie for one character" is enough.

International release plans for "Shin Ultraman" have yet to be announced.