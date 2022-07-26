Fantasia 2022: Shinji Higuchi On Directing Shin Ultraman, Japan's Biggest Summer 2022 Blockbuster - Exclusive Interview

You and Hideaki Anno first worked together on tokusatsu parody fan films in the eighties. What are the biggest similarities and differences between what it was like working together back then and what it's like making big-budget tokusatsu films together today?

There hasn't been that many changes [or] differences. The only difference is that in terms of ideas, when we didn't have a lot of money to work with, we came up with ideas that can be done without a lot of money. We [now] have a lot more opportunities to come up with different ideas because we are allowed to by a bigger budget.

You were one of the storyboard artists and writers on Anno's anime series "Neon Genesis Evangelion." Did the original "Ultraman" influence your work on "Evangelion"?

I wasn't really thinking about "Ultraman" when I was working on "Evangelion."

I've read that Shinji Ikari [the protagonist of "Evangelion"] is named after you. Was the character inspired by you in any other ways?

Well, what do you think?

I haven't met you personally before, so I don't know.

In terms of the appearance, we have nothing to do with each other. Names can be used. Common names can be used for different characters, so it might not be necessarily that similar.