Amber Midthunder On Making Indigenous Sci-Fi Action Films And Working With Chaotic Movie Dogs - Exclusive Interview

"Prey" was a great feature, and you were stellar in it. How did you get attached, and were you already a fan of the franchise?

I auditioned the conventional way. An audition came to me, and I did not know that it was a "Predator" film. I just knew that it was a movie about a young Comanche woman set in the 1700s and that she wanted to be a hunter and that Dan [Tractenberg] was attached. The first time I auditioned for it was [around] February of 2020 with Dan, and I connected with [the character] for some reason. Dan is an incredible director, so that was enough for me to feel interested. Then COVID happened and it disappeared, and then it came back a while later and I didn't know, again, what it was.

Eventually, I found out what it was and I cried anxiety tears, and then I was excited and went back and watched all the films. I was familiar with them, but more in the way of pop culture, because it really is permeated into jokes that you hear, or famous lines, or memes, or stuff like that, and you don't realize until you go back and watch it, like, "Oh my gosh, I recognize that. I know that. I've heard that before. I've seen that." That kind of stuff was really cool.



Your character was so interesting because she's breaking norms and she's kicking butt the entire time. Could you talk to me a little bit about her, the challenge she undertakes, and why she's willing to risk everything to protect her tribe?

First of all, thank you — I do think she's interesting as well! She is very determined and very stubborn in the way that she has chosen this or feels drawn to it and believes in it. The more people tell her "no," the more she wants to prove "yes," so that's something that is relatable. Also, you see her waver, you see her doubt, you see her fail and then have to readjust and strategize, and feel determined, and dust herself off and keep going. That, whether you're in a period piece or in whatever, is really interesting.