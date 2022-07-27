The Real Reason Prey Is Going To Hulu Instead Of Theaters

Way back in 1987, moviegoers got to check out director John McTiernan's "Predator" for the first time. The film takes audiences deep into a dense jungle environment where Major Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his fellow military men encounter a deadly alien creature whose hunting abilities know no bounds. In the years that followed, several other directors built on McTiernan's feature to establish a sprawling "Predator" franchise that, roughly 35 years beyond its creation, still regularly receives exciting new expansions. "Prey" from director Dan Trachtenberg is the most recent at the time of this writing.

Instead of carrying on the story of the 1987 original or its numerous sequels, "Prey" takes a prequel approach. Set against the backdrop of early 18th century America, a skilled Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder) finds herself in a precarious situation. She's being stalked by an alien hunter with all kinds of weaponry and gadgets that are far superior to hers, putting her in a fight for her life. The film premieres on August 5, 2022, via the Hulu streaming service, making it the first of the five total cinematic "Predator" installments not to grace the big screen.

As it turns out, there's a reason behind "Prey" not going to the movies and debuting as a streaming exclusive.