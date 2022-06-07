Full-Length Trailer For Hulu's Prey Leaves Predator Fans Stunned

Something has made its way out from beyond the trees in the form of a brand-new glimpse of "the "Predator" prequel, "Prey." Set long before Arnold Schwarzenegger avoided being added to an alien trophy cabinet in 1987 in John McTiernan's sci-fi action classic, the new installment from Dan Trachtenberg follows a Comanche warrior facing off against the iconic space hunter. Amber Midthunder plays the brave hero of the film, Naru, set on protecting her tribe against an enemy far more advanced than them while confronting what looks to be the first settlers to have invaded the land.

The most exciting thing about the new preview is the massive effort to avoid putting the Predator on full display. Seen for the most part in its infamous camouflage mode, the best glimpse of the hunter shows it hidden behind a shield and wearing what looks to be a helmet made of bone, fitting perfectly with the film's period setting and its place in the universe's timeline. Put that all together, and fans are already voicing high hopes that the new movie could finally redeem the "Predator" franchise from what came before.