George Takei Shares A Touching Tribute To Nichelle Nichols After Her Death

Twitter is a platform that favors short and succinct messages, but George Takei was having none of that in his new post about Nichelle Nichols. Takei's lengthy Twitter tribute to his friend and co-star is a 15-tweet thread that highlights both Nichols' social impact and her close personal friendship with Takei.

"I have been truly moved by the tributes and messages honoring the life and work of Nichelle Nichols, our very own Lieutenant and later Commander Uhura on Star Trek. Although our original series ran only three seasons, we became bonded as the fans of our show organized, convened and ultimately pressed for movies and spin-offs of the groundbreaking show. Nichelle and I spent the following decades together as not only colleagues from the bridge of the Enterprise, but as lifelong friends," Takei's message started.

He then praised Nichols' cultural importance, before sharing a number of personal stories that revealed the extent of the pair's friendship. He told the story of their first meeting at the backstage of the "Fly Blackbird" musical, before either of them were in "Star Trek." He also recounted several times Nichols helped him in his political endeavors, and shared hilarious and heartwarming stories about weddings and funerals.

"So while fans will miss and honor the famous actress who opened so many paths with her presence on the screen, I will also miss the dear friend who always let you know she was there to support you, to love you, and to go through this strange and wonderful life alongside you," Takei wrote.

It's clear that few people miss Nichols more than Takei does, and his thoughtful tribute gives fans a heartwarming look at their decades-long path as colleagues and close friends.