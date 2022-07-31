Hollywood Pays Tribute To Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols

The world just lost a legend of the sci-fi entertainment world. Nichelle Nichols, of "Star Trek" fame, has passed away of natural causes. She was 89 years old. Nichols was most famous for her role as Nyota Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series, which debuted on NBC in 1966. The show spawned books, films, comics, magazines, and several spinoff series, including "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Star Trek: Prodigy."

During and after her tenure on "Star Trek," Nichols lived an incredible life. Funnily enough, it almost didn't happen. Near the end of the first season, she was tempted to leave television and go back to Broadway, but a chance encounter with civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed him to change her mind. But it wasn't just any acting role for her. Even after the show ended, she went on to co-run a company called Women in Motion which helped NASA recruit women and minorities to the organization. Upon hearing the news of her passing, the official NASA Twitter page tweeted out their condolences, praising her for her work to help them inspire future generations to reach for the stars.

But NASA wasn't the only high-profile social media account that paid tribute to Nichols after hearing the solemn news. Many icons from the entertainment industry — both those who had worked with her and those who were inspired by her — have been singing her praises.