She-Hulk's Tim Roth Explains Why Two Hulks Actually Are Better Than One

It turns out that Hulk and She-Hulk are a power duo both on-screen and off-screen. In an interview with Screen Rant, Tim Roth spoke about his time filming alongside his "She-Hulk" costars. Per the actor's words, watching the engaging dynamic between Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo as the two Hulks gave him inspiration for his own performance on the show.

"I had a couple of days early on in the schedule with Tatiana and Mark Ruffalo and watching them interact and play — it was a penny drop moment to me," Roth said. "'Oh, that's what you do.' And then I could jump into the world."

It's good that Maslany and Ruffalo have remarkable chemistry, as the dynamic between Bruce and Jennifer serves as a focal point of "She-Hulk." Though the former enters a newfound mentor role as his cousin grapples with her new powers (a revised origin story for She-Hulk), the characters' relationship extends far before the events of the show. Series showrunner Jessica Gao told Screen Rant that the pair of actors made that connection feel believable from the get-go.

"They instantly clicked, and when you see them together, you're like, 'Oh, they're cousins,'" Gao said. "'They're cousins. They grew up together. They went to every family reunion together, and they know how to push each other's buttons. They've got pet names for each other; they know each other's secrets.' It's really fun, and I really can't wait for people to see their dynamic."