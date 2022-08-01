Dolph Lundgren Wades Into Rocky Beef With Shocking Drago Revelation

Things are looking real rocky for the "Drago" spin-off. It was reported last week that MGM, the studio behind the Oscar-winning "Rocky" franchise, would be developing a spin-off based on Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago. The Soviet boxer first appeared in "Rocky IV" and later returned in "Creed II," which saw his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) take on Adonis (Michael B. Jordan).

Shortly after the report made its way onto the internet, "Rocky" architect Sylvester Stallone, who has shaped and played the character for over 40 years, called out the spin-off and its producers. Notably, Stallone hasn't shied away from sharing his recent displeasure with the franchise as a whole.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Stallone aired his issues with the franchise's producers. "Another Heartbreaker... Just found this out...ONCE AGAIN , PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character!!!" wrote Stallone (via The Hollywood Reporter). The producer in question appears to be Irwin Winkler, who has been working on the franchise since day one. In a similarly deleted post, Stallone also called out Lundgren for not calling him regarding the development of the spin-off.

Lundgren certainly got Stallone's message. The iconic action star has finally opened up about the upcoming "Drago" spin-off with a development that should please staunch Stallone supporters.