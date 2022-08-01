Sylvester Stallone Just Escalated Rocky Beef With Graphic Instagram Post

He may have stepped out of the ring following his final appearance in "Creed II," but the creator and star of the "Rocky" franchise, Sylvester Stallone, is still very much in the fight regarding the future of the Italian Stallion's world. After the news broke that a "Drago" spin-off was set to expand the cinematic ring that had already been stretched with "Creed," (also set for a comeback next year) Stallone himself took to social media to reveal his shock and disappointment over the film's plans.

Following the spin-off announcement, Stallone revealed on a now-deleted Instagram post (per The Hollywood Reporter) that he did not know that "Drago" was underway, expressing that he was dealt "another heartbreaker" and being quick to call out the longtime producer of the "Rocky" franchise, 91-year-old Irwin Winkler. As Stallone wrote, "Just found this out... ONCE AGAIN , PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS SELFISH USELESS CHILDREN are once again picking what is left OFF THE BONES of another wonderful character!!!" concerning Drago. "Seriously, how do you weasels look in mirror???"

Stallone also voiced his disappointment with his former co-star Dolph Lundgren, who he assumed had been keeping the project under wraps. Thankfully the "Rocky IV" star quickly cleared things up on the platform, admitting he was "personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor." However, even though the two appeared to have posted and made up, it didn't stop Stallone from expressing his rage at Winkler even further, via graphic and unflinching means.