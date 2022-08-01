In The Dark Director Morgan Krantz Reveals How He Coaxed Out Perry Mattfeld's Flirty Alter Ego - Exclusive

The scene's inspiration isn't what fans might expect, either. Krantz noted, "It was so great. It reminded me of Bugs Bunny, when Bugs Bunny puts on lipstick and acts all flirty. It was awesome because all the audiences know Murphy so well." He added, "It was fun to see that. We even got a little scared at some point; we're like, 'Should we do one without that?' I was like, 'No, I'm in charge, so no.'" Sometimes it pays to have a bit of power on-set.

Sometimes, all it takes is a little leeway for actors to do something fresh and unexpected. Krantz said, "That was fun. I really liked that moment. Obviously, Perry is comedically a genius actress if she's allowed to be [or] if she's asked to be. She's so funny as a person, too. I was really happy with that moment."

Perry wasn't the only actor Krantz had a great moment with. "Then, Casey Deidrick and I had ... He made me cry in that scene in the library," he recalled. "He actually made me cry because there was a whole meta layer to that scene where I feel like [he] and I were connecting in a way as Morgan and Casey. We had never connected in a way that we were connecting, suddenly, because I was his director."

