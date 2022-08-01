The Empire Strikes Back Writer Lawrence Kasdan Tells What It Was Like To See The Movie The First Time - Exclusive

When "The Empire Strikes Back" opened in May 1980, it was a momentous occasion for fans who had breathlessly waited three years for a follow-up to 1977's unprecedented hit, "Star Wars" (now known as "A New Hope"). It also must have been exciting for George Lucas, who had written and directed the original film but had no idea that it would become a life-changing success and allow him to continue telling the epic story (anywhere from six to 12 parts, via The National Post) that he envisioned in his head.

For screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who worked on the script for "Empire" following the death of its original writer, Leigh Brackett, seeing the film on the big screen was also a transcendent experience. A former ad copy writer, Kasdan had sold two scripts in Hollywood –- including "The Bodyguard" –- but had yet to see either of them produced when he was asked by Lucas to pen the screenplay for a movie he was producing and Steven Spielberg was directing, "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Impressed by his work on that, Lucas tapped Kasdan to work on "Empire." The latter refined and revised the story into what eventually became the now-classic sequel beloved by generations of fans -– while also becoming Kasdan's first produced screenplay.

Asked in an exclusive interview how it felt to see the words he wrote translated into some of the most extraordinary images captured on film up to that point, Kasdan tells Looper, "You feel you've wandered into some magical land that you never knew existed."