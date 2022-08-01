Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Merch Reveals A Bizarre New Character
When "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" dropped, fans of Marvel's web-slinger were introduced to several different iterations of Spider-Man and other spider-related heroes. Thanks to the magic of the Multiverse, or the concept that there are different dimensions that may be similar or entirely foreign, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" primarily focuses on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) after events that see a particle accelerator damaged, which results in several different spider-themed heroes spilling over into this reality.
Besides Miles' mentor, Peter Parker (Chris Pine), he is soon joined by the likes of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), a haggard-looking version of Spider-Man. Not only do fans get to see two different Peter Parkers, but there is also a Spider-Man who happens to be a pig named Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). One might think that's where the insanity would stop, but there is also the anime-inspired Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), who uses a powerful robotic suit and is telepathically attached to a radioactive spider, and the hard-boiled detective Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) — and who can forget Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld)? Needless to say, "Into the Spider-Verse" added tons of new characters, but it looks like we may have even more bizarre spider-heroes on the horizon with the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse."
Cyborg Spider-Woman is something else
Although we do not have any official stills from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," it looks like an early toy listing has blown the lid off an upcoming character from the movie (via Twitter). Several images of a Cyborg Spider-Woman are now in circulation, and it certainly looks like this is a drastically different take on the character. The Cyborg Spider-Woman action figure is bulky, wrapped in chains, sporting some facial augments, what appears to be targeting systems, and even a powerful arm canon. One thing is for certain: The difference between this character and Gwen Stacy's Spider-Woman in "Into the Spider-Verse" is night and day.
Unfortunately, we do not have confirmation of who will be voicing this imposing character, but we do know from a casting announcement courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter that the role of Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman, will be voiced by Issa Rae. It is unlikely that this is the same character, considering the nature of the "Spider-Verse" films and the fact that the toy is labeled "Cyborg Spider-Woman" and not just "Spider-Woman" or "Jessica Drew." Either way, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" looks to further expand the roster of highly stylized and individual characters that are often entirely different from most of the characters associated with the beloved web-head.