New Andor Trailer Comes With Some Bad News
Although it hasn't been too long since the end of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney+ is about to serve up its next adventure in the "Star Wars" galaxy — "Andor." The show will follow the titular hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in his earlier days as a rebel spy before his fatal mission to steal the Death Star plans with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), as seen in 2016's "Rogue One." This new prequel show takes place shortly after "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," as the Empire takes control of the galaxy following the Clone Wars and Order 66.
Although Disney is keeping the meat-and-bones of the plot under wraps, Diego Luna recently teased what to expect from the titular spy when speaking to Total Film. He explained, "We find him in a place where he's not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old." The star went on to say, "He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You're not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in Rogue One."
Lucasfilm and Disney+ already delivered a glimpse of the series back in May with a brief teaser, but now, a full-length trailer released on August 1 gives fans a better idea of what to expect from "Andor" — although it also comes with some bad news.
Andor is delayed until September, but the trailer is awesome
The full "Andor" trailer shows the spy's journey from a young fighter to a full-blown rebel operative who's determined to dismantle the Empire. It also reveals more of Stellan Skarsgård's mysterious Luthen Rael, whose story seems to be told over two different timeframes (this is assumed mainly because of the shots of him with long locks in a civilized setting, compared to a later scene where he's gunning down TIE fighters in mid-air with a short haircut). The trailer even offers brief shots of Clone Troopers and Stormtroopers, so it seems like this story will span a few years. It also shows Genevieve Reilly's Mon Mothma, who is working to grow the Rebellion in secret while she works in the Imperial Senate — not unlike Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
But as thrilling as the two-minute-long trailer is, it also dishes out some bad news: "Andor" has been delayed from its original release date August 31 to nearly a month later, on September 21. So, it appears that "Star Wars" fans still have a long time to wait until the series arrives on Disney+. For the moment, it's not clear why the show has been pushed back, but hopefully it'll be worth it. However, there's good news, as well — because Disney is releasing the first three episodes of "Andor" in one go on September 21, so hey, that's something.