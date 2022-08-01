New Andor Trailer Comes With Some Bad News

Although it hasn't been too long since the end of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney+ is about to serve up its next adventure in the "Star Wars" galaxy — "Andor." The show will follow the titular hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in his earlier days as a rebel spy before his fatal mission to steal the Death Star plans with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), as seen in 2016's "Rogue One." This new prequel show takes place shortly after "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," as the Empire takes control of the galaxy following the Clone Wars and Order 66.

Although Disney is keeping the meat-and-bones of the plot under wraps, Diego Luna recently teased what to expect from the titular spy when speaking to Total Film. He explained, "We find him in a place where he's not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old." The star went on to say, "He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You're not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in Rogue One."

Lucasfilm and Disney+ already delivered a glimpse of the series back in May with a brief teaser, but now, a full-length trailer released on August 1 gives fans a better idea of what to expect from "Andor" — although it also comes with some bad news.