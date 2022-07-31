A Surprising Character Might Be Returning To Better Call Saul

Lately, "Better Call Saul" fans have been caught between celebrating the incredible work done by the creative team in Season 6 and lamenting that the series is ending soon. Series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are pulling out all the stops as we head into the final three episodes. Gilligan and Gould will write the final two chapters, with Gilligan directing Episode 12, "Waterworks," and Gould helming the series finale, "Saul Gone," which will air on August 15.

Guest appearances are also a big part of Season 6's second half, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul set to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the amazingly titled Episode 11, "Breaking Bad." That was especially apparent in Episode 10, "Nippy," Gilligan and Gould abandoned their entire main cast except for Bob Odenkirk — as Gene, channeling the ghost of his former life as Saul — and brought in three perfectly cast ringers: Jim O'Heir from "Parks and Recreation" as security guard Frank, Pat Healy from "Station 19" as cab driver Jeff, and comedy legend Carol Burnett as Jeff's mother, Marion.

And now, during a recent guest appearance in the Chicago Cubs broadcast booth, it seems that Odenkirk revealed that at least one of those very special guests will be returning.