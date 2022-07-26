Better Call Saul Recap: Gene Channels The Ghost Of Saul

After being relegated to a lingering afterthought for most of "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk) is back, and not just for a four minute cold open — Episode 10, "Nippy," features wall-to-wall adventures in Omaha with our favorite Cinnabon manager. It would be insulting to call it a bottle episode, but "Nippy" stands alone outside the story arc of Season 6 and abandons almost all of the familiar cast that made the last three episodes in particular so nail-bitingly perfect. Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould give themselves and episode co-writer Alison Tatlock plenty to work with, however, bringing in TV legend Carol Burnett, Jim O'Heir ("Parks and Recreation"), and Pat Healy ("Station 19") to round out the cast.

At first watch, "Nippy" seems like a waste of precious storytelling hours as "Better Call Saul" winds towards its finale on August 15. On further inspection, though, Burnett, O'Heir, and Healy provide a perfect scaffold from which viewers can see bits of Jimmy McGill and Saul Goodman weave their way into Gene's world. Healy plays Jeff, the cab driver who recognized Saul back in Season 4, Burnett is his mother Marion, who Saul charms with a story of a lost dog to worm his way into their home, and O'Heir plays a Cinnabon-loving mall security guard.