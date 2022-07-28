The Next Better Call Saul Episode Title Is So Good It Might Be Trolling Us

That's right: According to TV listings site TV Passport and confirmed by AMC itself via The AV Club, the title of "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 11 will be "Breaking Bad."

Could this mean that we're finally going to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) enter the "Better Call Saul" narrative? Anything's possible, but with an episode title as blatant as "Breaking Bad," it's natural to wonder whether the whole thing might be some kind of elaborate misdirect. The only other clue we have is the short and sweet plot synopsis for the episode: "The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels." Which, again, is so on-the-nose that it might provoke suspicion over whether the episode will truly link up with "Breaking Bad" at all.

In any event, the title provides a neat bit of synchronicity with the first appearance of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) on "Breaking Bad." As you may recall, that momentous event occurs in Season 2, Episode 8 of the original series, which is titled "Better Call Saul."

Fans will have to wait until the episode hits AMC on August 1 to find out exactly who on "Better Call Saul" will be breaking bad and why!