The Next Better Call Saul Episode Title Is So Good It Might Be Trolling Us
Fans of AMC's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" are, at this point, accustomed to a series that maintains a polite distance from its mega-popular source material. It's to the benefit of its viewers that despite pulling from a deep well of "Breaking Bad" characters, storylines, and locations, "Better Call Saul" has forged its own path and become its own distinctive dramatic entity. The series more than justifies its own existence over and above its status as a prequel and sequel to the earlier show.
All that being said, fans have also been eagerly anticipating the moment when the continuities of the two shows completely interlace. Earlier this year, it was revealed that "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would indeed be making an appearance toward the end of the final season of "Better Call Saul," even as producers went to incredible lengths to keep their participation a secret during filming. And now, the title of the upcoming "Better Call Saul" installment is enough to make fans wonder if they're all about to be subject to some sort of Jimmy McGillesque con job.
The next Better Call Saul episode will be called Breaking Bad
That's right: According to TV listings site TV Passport and confirmed by AMC itself via The AV Club, the title of "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 11 will be "Breaking Bad."
Could this mean that we're finally going to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) enter the "Better Call Saul" narrative? Anything's possible, but with an episode title as blatant as "Breaking Bad," it's natural to wonder whether the whole thing might be some kind of elaborate misdirect. The only other clue we have is the short and sweet plot synopsis for the episode: "The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels." Which, again, is so on-the-nose that it might provoke suspicion over whether the episode will truly link up with "Breaking Bad" at all.
In any event, the title provides a neat bit of synchronicity with the first appearance of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) on "Breaking Bad." As you may recall, that momentous event occurs in Season 2, Episode 8 of the original series, which is titled "Better Call Saul."
Fans will have to wait until the episode hits AMC on August 1 to find out exactly who on "Better Call Saul" will be breaking bad and why!