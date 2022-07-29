Bob Odenkirk Doesn't Mince Words About Carol Burnett's Guest Spot On Better Call Saul

In a recent conversation with Allison Picurro of TV Guide, Bob Odenkirk had nothing but tremendous praise for Carol Burnett and her contribution to "Better Call Saul."

"She's just the best, she's got the spirit of a 17-year-old," Odenkirk said. While his usual array of co-stars — at least, the ones playing characters who are still alive — were trapped in the Albuquerque of years past for this episode, Burnett fit right in with the ad-hoc episode cast that also featured Jim O'Heir of "Parks and Recreation" as well as Pat Healy, who has appeared in "Station 19" and "Cheap Thrills." "She's an incredibly talented actress," Odenkirk told Picurro. "She loses herself in the role. She plays it with sensitivity and humor, and she's a game performer, up for anything, discovering stuff in the moment."

Odenkirk, who was born in 1962, also said the 1967 to 1978 run of "The Carol Burnett Show" helped him through some childhood difficulties. "We had a lot of laughs, but there was a certain amount of tension in our house," he told TV Guide. "And that show of hers brought so much joy to us, and now to work with her was just crazy. It was great. Maybe the greatest honor I've had."