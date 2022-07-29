Bob Odenkirk Doesn't Mince Words About Carol Burnett's Guest Spot On Better Call Saul
"Better Call Saul" has ascended to its spot among television's all-time greatest series, with 98% and 96% ratings from Rotten Tomatoes critics and audiences respectively, on the combined strength of compelling storytelling and brilliant acting performances. Season 6 highlights the enormous talents of its stars — Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton, and Jonathan Banks — but as "Better Call Saul" winds to its finish, creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have made room for some very special guest appearances.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Season 6, Episode 11, which is teasingly titled "Breaking Bad," and Carol Burnett appeared in Episode 10, "Nippy." She has referred to "Better Call Saul" as her favorite show (via Rolling Stone), and she and Odenkirk seem to click perfectly on screen from the moment she sees him hanging posters for a missing dog that never actually existed. So what was it like for Odenkirk to work with such an accomplished star and true television legend?
Odenkirk raved about the privilege of working with Carol Burnett
In a recent conversation with Allison Picurro of TV Guide, Bob Odenkirk had nothing but tremendous praise for Carol Burnett and her contribution to "Better Call Saul."
"She's just the best, she's got the spirit of a 17-year-old," Odenkirk said. While his usual array of co-stars — at least, the ones playing characters who are still alive — were trapped in the Albuquerque of years past for this episode, Burnett fit right in with the ad-hoc episode cast that also featured Jim O'Heir of "Parks and Recreation" as well as Pat Healy, who has appeared in "Station 19" and "Cheap Thrills." "She's an incredibly talented actress," Odenkirk told Picurro. "She loses herself in the role. She plays it with sensitivity and humor, and she's a game performer, up for anything, discovering stuff in the moment."
Odenkirk, who was born in 1962, also said the 1967 to 1978 run of "The Carol Burnett Show" helped him through some childhood difficulties. "We had a lot of laughs, but there was a certain amount of tension in our house," he told TV Guide. "And that show of hers brought so much joy to us, and now to work with her was just crazy. It was great. Maybe the greatest honor I've had."