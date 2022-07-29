House Of The Dragon Showrunners Have An Interesting Take On Rings Of Power

This summer is a special one for fantasy fans as both "Game of Thrones" and "Lord of the Rings" will be debuting prequel projects. In the early 2000s, New Line Cinema bet nearly $300 million (via The Numbers) on indie horror director Peter Jackson and his vision of bringing J. R. R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" novels to life. This interest in the fantasy genre inadvertently led to HBO adapting George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" series. Before the fantasy epic's second season, CNN suggested that the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy acted as a gateway to the genre and, in turn, "Game of Thrones."

In an interesting twist of faith, both "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones will be sharing the airwaves in the next few weeks. HBO is on track to debut "House of the Dragon," a prequel series that focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly footed a bill of $465 million for "The Rings of Power," a prequel series set millenniums before the events of "Lord of the Rings." Both shows will debut weeks apart from one another, essentially competing to rule the fantasy genre.

Martin hasn't shied away from sharing the influence "Lord of the Rings" has had on his novels (via Cinemablend), which makes this summer's fantasy showdown all the more special. Similarly, the "House of the Dragon" creatives aren't afraid to bluntly discuss "The Rings of Power" debuting alongside their new show.