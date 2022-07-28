Orphan Black Sequel Series Echoes Has Cast The Perfect Marvel Star As Its Lead

According to Variety, "Orphan Black: Echoes" will indeed star a Marvel veteran: Krysten Ritter, aka Jessica Jones. Ritter will both lead the cast of "Echoes" and serve as executive producer.

Though "Jessica Jones" was canceled in 2019, Ritter has kept herself busy, both in front of and behind the camera. She reprised her tragic role as Jane Margolis in the "Breaking Bad" sequel movie "El Camino," starred in the Netflix flick "Nightbooks," and lent her skills as a director to the Peacock horror series "The Girl In the Woods." However, "Echoes" will see her taking on her first lead role in a TV series since her run as the Hell's Kitchen private eye came to an end (of course, there's always the possibility that Ritter could play Jessica Jones again).

"Echoes" has some other names attached to it that will be familiar to "Orphan Black" fans, most notably the original series' co-creators Anna Fishko and John Fawcett. Fishko will serve as both writer and showrunner, while Fawcett is slated to direct. Both are signed on as executive producers for "Echoes."

No word either way on whether Tatiana Maslany will be making an appearance, though the synopsis teases that "Echoes" will be taking place in the near future of the original series' same world, and the vague allusions to a noteworthy origin story for Lucy (Ritter) do raise the possibility that she is in some way related to the clones. Though more details are surely forthcoming, there are likely to be no definitive answers until the premiere of "Orphan Black: Echoes" in 2023.