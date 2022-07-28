Orphan Black Sequel Series Echoes Has Cast The Perfect Marvel Star As Its Lead
Few sci-fi shows in recent memory have had as strong a fanbase as "Orphan Black." And for their dedication, the #CloneClub is soon going to be rewarded with a sequel series called "Orphan Black: Echoes."
The original "Orphan Black" definitely earned its plaudits and praise. Tatiana Maslany –- who famously portrayed no fewer than five main characters on the series, all clones –- won an Emmy and a Critics' Choice Award for her work. Since the series originally went off the air, Maslany actually has returned to her award-winning roles, albeit this time for a sequel podcast titled "Orphan Black: The Next Chapter." But fans wanting to see her bring Sarah, Cosima, Helena, or any of the others back to the small screen should adjust their expectations. While Maslany is about to play the lead in the new MCU Disney+ outing "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," the upcoming "Orphan Black" sequel series has found a different Marvel star to headline the project.
Here is who will be joining the #CloneClub courtesy of AMC's "Orphan Black: Echoes."
Krysten Ritter will star in Orphan Black: Echoes
According to Variety, "Orphan Black: Echoes" will indeed star a Marvel veteran: Krysten Ritter, aka Jessica Jones. Ritter will both lead the cast of "Echoes" and serve as executive producer.
Though "Jessica Jones" was canceled in 2019, Ritter has kept herself busy, both in front of and behind the camera. She reprised her tragic role as Jane Margolis in the "Breaking Bad" sequel movie "El Camino," starred in the Netflix flick "Nightbooks," and lent her skills as a director to the Peacock horror series "The Girl In the Woods." However, "Echoes" will see her taking on her first lead role in a TV series since her run as the Hell's Kitchen private eye came to an end (of course, there's always the possibility that Ritter could play Jessica Jones again).
"Echoes" has some other names attached to it that will be familiar to "Orphan Black" fans, most notably the original series' co-creators Anna Fishko and John Fawcett. Fishko will serve as both writer and showrunner, while Fawcett is slated to direct. Both are signed on as executive producers for "Echoes."
No word either way on whether Tatiana Maslany will be making an appearance, though the synopsis teases that "Echoes" will be taking place in the near future of the original series' same world, and the vague allusions to a noteworthy origin story for Lucy (Ritter) do raise the possibility that she is in some way related to the clones. Though more details are surely forthcoming, there are likely to be no definitive answers until the premiere of "Orphan Black: Echoes" in 2023.