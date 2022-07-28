Shazam 2 Star Asher Angel Shares Insight That Will Have Fans Buzzing With Excitement

In an interview with Screen Rant during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Asher Angel spoke about why he thinks "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be better than the first film. "It feels incredible. People have been waiting for this movie. It's bigger, it's better, and there's more action-packed scenes," he said. "It's literally everything you want in a superhero movie. There's so much heart, and there's so much fun. It's such a fun movie, so I think people are really going to be excited to see it. Get ready."

Even without Angel's assurances, when audiences saw the newest "Shazam!" trailer, they knew to expect a wider breadth of action. The sequel starts off with the entire Shazam Family not only fully powered but also spreading out and "doing their own thing," which sounds like the kids are testing out their abilities on their own. Also, hey, there's a dragon thrown in the mix too.

More importantly, or at least more interestingly, the trailer heavily focuses on the theme of family, and in conjunction with Angel's promise of the film conveying "so much heart," it seems like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" hasn't forgotten what made the first movie so enjoyable. And that's something everyone can look forward to.