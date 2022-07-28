Dominic Monaghan On Why His 'Quirky' Moonhaven Character Suits His Personality – Exclusive

Dominic Monaghan is no stranger to playing quirky characters. In fact, his introduction to Hollywood came in the form of the one-two punch of portraying a Hobbit in Peter Jackson's blockbuster "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and, soon after, a washed-up rock star on the cult-hit series "Lost."

Twenty years later, Monaghan is still a go-to guy for unconventional personalities. Just look at his latest role on the offbeat sci-fi mystery series "Moonhaven," which is now streaming on AMC+. On it, he plays Paul Sarno, an eccentric detective who's trying to solve a murder that occurred in his utopian colony on the Moon that was created in order to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth.

As Detective Sarno, Monaghan focuses on emotions rather than clues to catch the killer, even offering to perform a soothing dance for the victim's long-lost sister so that she can come to terms with her untapped feelings. It's a role that the actor seems to effortlessly step into, and one that fits in perfectly on his resume.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Monaghan explained why he portrays so many quirky characters — even though he sometimes wishes he'd be cast as a big-budget superhero.