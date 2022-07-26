Loki Season 2 Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Character, So Everyone Can Breathe

Though the cast of "Loki" features extradimensional time warriors, an alligator version of Loki, and the omnipotent controller of time itself, somehow all of those outlandish designs pale in comparison to Miss Minutes. An anthropomorphic cartoon clock voiced by Tara Strong, Minutes initially appears as a cheery sentient mascot for the TVA. However, it's not long before the insidious undercurrent in the walking, talking timekeeper's personality rears its head.

Fortunately for fans (and, perhaps, unfortunately for Loki himself), Miss Minutes will appear once again in the show's sophomore outing. The news was shared by Strong herself during an interview with Popverse. When asked whether she had recorded lines for the character for Season 2, the voice actress responded: "I haven't yet, but a spoiler — she's in it! I know that."

Strong's return aligns with what Tom Hiddleston has said regarding the returning cast for Season 2. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Hiddleston confirmed that everybody from the first season's main cast would be back, though he did not name any specific characters or actors.

One principal individual involved with "Loki" that will not return for Season 2 is Kate Herron, the director of the first season. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed several episodes of "Moon Knight," will take the helm instead. However, even if there's some fresh creative talent behind the scenes, it's nice that fans can expect all their favorite characters, even the sinister cartoon timepiece, to come back.