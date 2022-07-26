Loki Season 2 Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Character, So Everyone Can Breathe
The first season of "Loki" may have been billed as the exciting continuation of the misadventures of the fan-favorite trickster god (Tom Hiddleston) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the series has proved to be about much more than just its central reformed Asgardian antagonist. Through the introduction of the Time Variance Authority and the exploration of alternate timelines, Season 1 of "Loki" introduces fans to a bunch of new faces, including the dryly humorous time agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), the loyal-to-a-fault time judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and a gender-bent version of the main mischief deity named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Every single one of these characters is compelling in their own right, and the promise of seeing their arcs continue to play out has given fans yet another reason to hotly anticipate the show's return.
Season 2 of "Loki" is set to release on Disney+ in Summer 2022 as part of Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate for the MCU. While there was never really any doubt on whether the show's titular lead would be coming back (the end credits of the Season 1 finale quite literally say as much), the question of which other characters from the first installment would be returning had slightly less of a concrete answer. Fortunately, fans can breathe a sigh of relief with regard to one particular breakout character from the series who is now confirmed to be making more appearances.
Miss Minutes will return
Though the cast of "Loki" features extradimensional time warriors, an alligator version of Loki, and the omnipotent controller of time itself, somehow all of those outlandish designs pale in comparison to Miss Minutes. An anthropomorphic cartoon clock voiced by Tara Strong, Minutes initially appears as a cheery sentient mascot for the TVA. However, it's not long before the insidious undercurrent in the walking, talking timekeeper's personality rears its head.
Fortunately for fans (and, perhaps, unfortunately for Loki himself), Miss Minutes will appear once again in the show's sophomore outing. The news was shared by Strong herself during an interview with Popverse. When asked whether she had recorded lines for the character for Season 2, the voice actress responded: "I haven't yet, but a spoiler — she's in it! I know that."
Strong's return aligns with what Tom Hiddleston has said regarding the returning cast for Season 2. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Hiddleston confirmed that everybody from the first season's main cast would be back, though he did not name any specific characters or actors.
One principal individual involved with "Loki" that will not return for Season 2 is Kate Herron, the director of the first season. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed several episodes of "Moon Knight," will take the helm instead. However, even if there's some fresh creative talent behind the scenes, it's nice that fans can expect all their favorite characters, even the sinister cartoon timepiece, to come back.