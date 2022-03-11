Alligator Loki's Story Has Only Just Begun

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has fundamentally changed since the debut of "Loki" in 2021. Not only did the first season of the hit Disney+ series introduce the next MCU big bad in the form of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and bring the Time Variance Authority into the equation, but it also showed a much more sympathetic side to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) than audiences had arguably ever seen before. Beyond that, however, the show also made a big move by introducing the new concept of multiverse variants to the MCU. This concept seems likely to continue as the multiverse becomes a more substantial factor in future shows and movies. The concept of variants ultimately played a massive role in the first season of "Loki," as various forms of the titular character appeared throughout the show. Some of these were portrayed by Hiddleston himself, and others were played by actors in surprising cameos, such as Richard E. Grant. Of course, there was perhaps the most popular variant of them all: Alligator Loki.

Alligator Loki quickly became a fan-favorite upon his debut on the Disney+ series, even with his relatively minor role on the show. With "Loki" Season 2 in the works, only time will tell if he shows up on the series again when "Loki" finally returns. That said, while there is currently no confirmation as to whether or not Alligator Loki will return to Disney+, it seems that Marvel is definitely continuing his story in an entirely different medium.