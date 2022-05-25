The Real Reason Kate Herron Didn't Return For Loki Season 2
When the Disney+ series "Loki" approached the end of its first season in 2021, fans were hopeful that it would not be the last they would see of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's resident trickster god. Fortunately, they got their wish when a post-credits stinger in the final episode revealed that "Loki" would return for a second season, making it one out of the small handful of MCU series on Disney+ to be confirmed for a renewal.
Further details on the second season have been slim since then, but during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Tom Hiddleston confirmed that all the main cast members from the first season would be returning. That includes Owen Wilson's good-natured TVA agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino's gender-bent Loki variant Sylvie, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's morally ambiguous TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, just to name a few.
Though this casting information is good news for viewers who enjoyed seeing these characters in the first season of "Loki," some less fortunate news has also come out on the behind-the-scenes front. Season 2 of "Loki" will be missing a key creative force in the form of Kate Herron, the director of the first season. For those wondering why Herron won't be returning to the show, the director recently explained the circumstances prompting her departure.
Herron put in all she could for Loki Season 1
In a recent interview with Variety, Kate Herron talked about her decision to exit the creative team of "Loki" following its debut season. "I was on the show for like three years in total," Herron said in the interview. "I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, 'You know what, I feel like this was my effort for 'Loki.' I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season."
In February, Deadline reported that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead would serve as the co-directors of "Loki" Season 2. The pair previously worked on several episodes of the MCU Disney+ series "Moon Knight."
"I think that Marvel really likes what we're able to do on 'Moon Knight,'" Moorhead said in an interview with Collider. "And so we're hoping to kind of take all the lessons that we learned, which are infinite, the unbelievable amount of life experience, and craft, and art that we made in 'Moon Knight.' And we want to take all of that and kind of bundle it back together as we lead 'Loki.'"
As for Herron, the director's future projects have not yet been confirmed. However, she previously directed several episodes of the popular Netflix comedy series "Sex Education" and could definitely return for more. Though Herron and "Loki" are parting ways, it seems that the future is bright for all parties.