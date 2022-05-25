The Real Reason Kate Herron Didn't Return For Loki Season 2

When the Disney+ series "Loki" approached the end of its first season in 2021, fans were hopeful that it would not be the last they would see of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's resident trickster god. Fortunately, they got their wish when a post-credits stinger in the final episode revealed that "Loki" would return for a second season, making it one out of the small handful of MCU series on Disney+ to be confirmed for a renewal.

Further details on the second season have been slim since then, but during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Tom Hiddleston confirmed that all the main cast members from the first season would be returning. That includes Owen Wilson's good-natured TVA agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino's gender-bent Loki variant Sylvie, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's morally ambiguous TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, just to name a few.

Though this casting information is good news for viewers who enjoyed seeing these characters in the first season of "Loki," some less fortunate news has also come out on the behind-the-scenes front. Season 2 of "Loki" will be missing a key creative force in the form of Kate Herron, the director of the first season. For those wondering why Herron won't be returning to the show, the director recently explained the circumstances prompting her departure.