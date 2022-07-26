Tatiana Maslany Says She-Hulk Has More In Common With Orphan Black Than You Realize

Ever since Tatiana Maslany was announced as the star of the upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," fans of the actor have been ecstatic. Maslany is best known for her critically-acclaimed and award-winning performance as sestras Sarah, Allison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, and multiple other clones on "Orphan Black." Whatever criticism fans have had about the initial "She-Hulk" CGI pales in comparison to their excitement over seeing Maslany joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Redditor u/WhichWayToPurgatory put it, "Maslany's performance will be all anyone remembers."

Maslany has always been vocal about how much "Orphan Black" has meant to her and still means to her. "I think I'm still realizing how much it's affected my life," she said in an interview with Collider. "I'm very lucky that the thing that I love is character and that, because Orphan Black came along, I was able to really explore that and let that be something that people know me for." Devotees of "Orphan Black," known as The Clone Club, love finding similarities between their beloved show and the upcoming "She-Hulk." Recent comments made by Maslany show that she also sees such similarities.