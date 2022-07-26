How Stranger Things' Popularity Saved Joseph Quinn From Airport Detention

Anyone who has tried to get into or out of the United States of America knows what a hassle it can be, especially if you aren't a privileged individual. However, it seems that even the cast of "Stranger Things" has had their troubles with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Eddie Munson's actor, Joseph Quinn, shared that U.S. Customs stopped him from entering the country at first since Quinn was born in London, England and has a British accent when not playing the iconic character, as can be heard during his brief performance in Season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

This turned out to be a problem since the first agent at U.S. Customs didn't know about Quinn's increased stardom.

You might be surprised, however, to find out how Quinn's heightened popularity as Eddie helped him escape what he called the "dungeon" of American bureaucracy.