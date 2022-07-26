How Stranger Things' Popularity Saved Joseph Quinn From Airport Detention
Anyone who has tried to get into or out of the United States of America knows what a hassle it can be, especially if you aren't a privileged individual. However, it seems that even the cast of "Stranger Things" has had their troubles with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Eddie Munson's actor, Joseph Quinn, shared that U.S. Customs stopped him from entering the country at first since Quinn was born in London, England and has a British accent when not playing the iconic character, as can be heard during his brief performance in Season 7 of "Game of Thrones."
This turned out to be a problem since the first agent at U.S. Customs didn't know about Quinn's increased stardom.
You might be surprised, however, to find out how Quinn's heightened popularity as Eddie helped him escape what he called the "dungeon" of American bureaucracy.
U.S. Customs let Joseph Quinn enter after a guard recognized him from Stranger Things
In the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Joseph Quinn remarked that he nearly didn't make it to the show because of his trouble with immigration services.
"Ever been in secondary, anyone? Well, it's not so fun," Quinn said. "I was taken into, I guess you could call it more of a dungeon, and I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes, and then I was summoned to this desk, and someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the U.S. sir?' And I said I was actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show."
The guard had a hard time believing that claim, so he talked to one of his colleagues, who thankfully recognized Quinn for the star he is.
"One of his colleagues looked at him and said 'Leave Eddie alone.' And then he said, 'Who are you? I don't know.' He's like, 'It's Eddie from Stranger Things.' And he says, 'You're Eddie Munson?'"
According to Quinn, the guard then asked if he was coming back for "Stranger Things 5," to which Quinn answered that he didn't know. The guard said that he hoped Eddie would come back, then gave Quinn his passport.
All of "Stranger Things 4" is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.