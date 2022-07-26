Ant-Man 3 Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals Crucial Insight Into What To Expect From Her Character

We don't know too much about what to expect from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," although the title clues us in that the film will prominently feature the micro-microscopic plane of existence known as the Quantum Realm, which has already served as a significant plot point in previous "Ant-Man" films as well as "Avengers: Endgame," when the team uses it to travel through time and reverse the effects of the Snap.

In "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), daughter of the original Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), sees her mother emerge from the Quantum Realm after being trapped there for 30 years as a result of going subatomic. You would expect something like that to have a profound effect on their relationship, and Lilly recently gave fans some insight into what they might be able to expect from her character in the upcoming third film in the "Ant-Man" franchise.