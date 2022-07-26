Ant-Man 3 Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals Crucial Insight Into What To Expect From Her Character
We don't know too much about what to expect from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," although the title clues us in that the film will prominently feature the micro-microscopic plane of existence known as the Quantum Realm, which has already served as a significant plot point in previous "Ant-Man" films as well as "Avengers: Endgame," when the team uses it to travel through time and reverse the effects of the Snap.
In "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), daughter of the original Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), sees her mother emerge from the Quantum Realm after being trapped there for 30 years as a result of going subatomic. You would expect something like that to have a profound effect on their relationship, and Lilly recently gave fans some insight into what they might be able to expect from her character in the upcoming third film in the "Ant-Man" franchise.
She says her character's relationship with the Quantum Realm will be a major part of Ant-Man 3
The insight came in a brief exchange with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. "That is a significant story point for Hope in this film," said Evangeline Lilly on her character's dealings with the mysterious and dangerous Quantum Realm. "It definitely brings up a lot of emotion for Hope, knowing that she had lost her mother for so long to this place, and that she really doesn't know anything about it. It's actually a beautiful question that drives to the heart of Hope's struggle and vulnerability in the film."
Lilly's comments are somewhat vague (as befitting the promotional activities of any actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), but they do clue fans in on what could be a more dramatic and emotional tone for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" compared to the lighthearted comedy of the first two "Ant-Man" films. They also illustrate that the film will be deriving some emotional dividends from the little-understood realities of the Quantum Realm. But of course, fans won't know for sure what they'll be getting from "Quantumania" and its induction of Bill Murray into the MCU until the movie hits theaters on February 17, 2023.