Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania At SDCC 2022 Gives A First Look At Bill Murray's Character
On July 23, Marvel Studios gave attendees of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Phase Five movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and confirmed some long-rumored casting news for the third "Ant-Man" movie.
When he was last seen on screen, Ant-Man hero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) played a key role in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Surviving a stint in the Quantum Realm, Scott emerged after a five-year absence to find half the world's population gone. His Quantum Realm experiences gave the surviving Avengers the idea to use time travel to retrieve the Infinity Stones, in order to reverse the effects of Thanos' cosmic snap — and since then, releases such as "Ms. Marvel" and "Hawkeye" have implied that Ant-Man has become the MCU population's favorite superhero. Indeed, during the Comic-Con panel, Rudd shared, "Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe. Scott's been busy at work–ish. With a little book. And I don't know what else I'm supposed to say!" (per Variety).
Along with returning actors Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the newest Ant-Man adventure introduces a new, older version of Scott's daughter Cassie Lang, now portrayed by Kathryn Newton of "Freaky" and "Supernatural" fame. The cast doesn't end there, though: Veteran actor Bill Murray had previously confirmed his shooting a Marvel movie, and thanks to the sneak peak, we now have some more clues about what character he may be playing..
Murray's character seems to know Janet Van Dyne
According to a breakdown of the trailer by The Wrap, the Comic-Con exclusive trailer opens with Scott Lang talking about his book "Watch Out for the Little Guy" right before he gets a call notifying him his daughter Cassie has been arrested. Later, during an experiment in a lab, Cassie gets sucked into a mysterious vortex, and Scott and the Pyms appear to leap in after her, where they all end up back in the Quantum Realm. Different societies are shown to exist within the realm, including one where Bill Murray's mysterious character lives. Based on a quick exchange, it appears Murray's character is familiar with the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from her time living in the realm.
However, it seems that the identity of Murray's character is never revealed in the trailer, leaving many fans to wonder who he may be playing. It's also unclear how this mystery character might be involved with the overall plot involving the new Marvel big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), though there are some game-changing theories about Kang's role in the film being different than it may seem. Many Marvel fans on Reddit have taken to guessing Murray's role, with theories ranging from an older version of Kang to a character named Krylar.
The trailer also revealed the live-action debut of M.O.D.O.K., albeit briefly. How this all ties together will finally be revealed February 17, 2023, when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" hits theaters.