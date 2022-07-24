Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania At SDCC 2022 Gives A First Look At Bill Murray's Character

On July 23, Marvel Studios gave attendees of its panel at San Diego Comic-Con an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Phase Five movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and confirmed some long-rumored casting news for the third "Ant-Man" movie.

When he was last seen on screen, Ant-Man hero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) played a key role in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Surviving a stint in the Quantum Realm, Scott emerged after a five-year absence to find half the world's population gone. His Quantum Realm experiences gave the surviving Avengers the idea to use time travel to retrieve the Infinity Stones, in order to reverse the effects of Thanos' cosmic snap — and since then, releases such as "Ms. Marvel" and "Hawkeye" have implied that Ant-Man has become the MCU population's favorite superhero. Indeed, during the Comic-Con panel, Rudd shared, "Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe. Scott's been busy at work–ish. With a little book. And I don't know what else I'm supposed to say!" (per Variety).

Along with returning actors Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the newest Ant-Man adventure introduces a new, older version of Scott's daughter Cassie Lang, now portrayed by Kathryn Newton of "Freaky" and "Supernatural" fame. The cast doesn't end there, though: Veteran actor Bill Murray had previously confirmed his shooting a Marvel movie, and thanks to the sneak peak, we now have some more clues about what character he may be playing..