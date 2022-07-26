Chris Pratt Addresses Star-Lord's MCU Future After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

No one knew what to expect from the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie prior to its release in 2014. After all, the titular space crusaders weren't exactly A-list heroes in the comic books, and their stories leaned toward the weirder side of Marvel fare.

The cast and crew weren't exactly box office giants at the time, either. Director James Gunn was mostly known for helming horror flicks and twisted dark comedies such as "Slither" and "Super." And then there was Chris Pratt, who was given the almighty task of turning Star-Lord into a mainstream attraction. The actor was still very much unproven as a Hollywood leading man when he got the gig, but Marvel felt he was the right guy for the job and the rest is history.

Fast forward to the year 2022, and Pratt's Star-Lord can be chalked up as an MCU success story. As such, many Marvel fans want him to remain part of the cinematic universe for years to come, but that might not be the case after "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."