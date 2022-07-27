Aramis Knight Reveals What It Was Like Working With Christian Bale On The Dark Knight Rises As A Kid - Exclusive

Discussing his cameo in "The Dark Knight Rises," the weight of entering such an iconic franchise, and the actors he got to work with, Knight said, "Yes. I worked with Christian, and I worked with Anne Hathaway. I never met Morgan Freeman."

As it turns out, Knight's scene didn't come about traditionally. "It's actually crazy how that role came about. I was doing a movie called 'Ender's Game' at the time, and we were just weeks out from going to Alabama for Space Camp," he explained. "I got a call from my agent that John Papsidera, who's an absolutely legendary casting director, had a small role in 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and he was casting 'Ender's Game.'" In this industry, it's all about who you know — and more importantly, who you impress. Knight added, "He loved me [and] he cast me as Bean. He was like, 'There's this small cameo, and I think you're perfect for it.' It was practically an offer, and when I went and did it, I was only 12 years old."

For young kids, directors aren't necessarily the top role on their radar. Knight added, "I was pretty oblivious to the fact that I was getting directed [by] Christopher Nolan, and I was in the presence of Christian Bale. I didn't quite understand the magnitude of what I was doing, but it was good at the time because, again, I'd be a lot more nervous going onto a set like that now." Some of the best work has come from actors who aren't wholly versed in the source material or the status of those involved.