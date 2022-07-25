The Sci-Fi Horror Musical You Likely Forgot Paul Sorvino Filmed With Paris Hilton

"Repo! The Genetic Opera" is a film that has gained a cult following since its 2008 release. Combining the drama of an opera with heavy worldbuilding, horror-heavy gore, a coming of age story and complex family dramatics, it's quite the unusual viewing experience.

In the film, Sorvino portrays the wicked Rotti Largo, head of a biotech firm called GeneCo. GeneCo leases organs to consumers in the wake of an organ failure epidemic. If they can't pay their bills off in time, then they will be subject to Largo's Repo Men. And they will do anything to get those organs back. Rotti has three children, one of whom — the Zydrate-addicted plastic surgery lover Amber Sweet — is played by heiress Hilton. The story of the Largo family and their dramatic excesses and addictions weave through and around that of Shiloh Wallace (Alexa Vega) a teenager in revolt who wants to escape the cloistered lifestyle mandated by her illness and her father, Nathan (Anthony Stewart Head). When Shiloh escapes the safety of her home searching for answers and freedom, she learns several shocking truths about herself, her saintly late mother, and her father's real occupation.

Sorvino got to stretch his pipes during the film in an unforgettable way: Yes, that's really him singing during numbers such as "Happiness is a Warm Scalpel" and "At the Opera Tonight," and Sorvino, per the DVD extra "A Villain of Operatic Proportions" (via YouTube) was a trained opera singer. Sorvino subsequently appeared in two more films by Terrance Zdunich — "The Devil's Carnival" and its sequel, "Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival."