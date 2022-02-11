Norman Reedus Weighs In On Those Big Ghost Rider Rumors

Rumors have swirled lately about "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus possibly joining the MCU as Marvel's iconic Ghost Rider character. But what does the actor, himself, have to say about it?

Reedus, now in his eleventh and final season of "TWD," has been making the interview rounds as of late in preparation for the show's upcoming return on February 20, 2022, and of course one of the biggest questions that continues to come up is what Reedus has planned for his future. "I don't know," he told ComicBook.com during one recent sit-down. "I do not have an answer for you."

It's been quite a while now that Reedus has been at the center of Ghost Rider speculation and fan-casting, which is something he both recognizes and appreciates. "There's been a lot of talk over the last couple years," he explained. But what does Reedus really think and hope will happen?