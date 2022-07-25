Sandman's Brooding Lucifer Scene Has Fans Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

Many streaming services are betting big on comic book characters and superheroes these days, and Netflix is no exception. With its high-profile adaptation of "The Sandman" series from Neil Gaiman, the streaming giant is hoping that the DC Vertigo franchise will take off big time and net them another successful series along the way.

"The Sandman" follows the King of Dreams, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge). After he is imprisoned in the Earth realm by a power-hungry sorcerer (Charles Dance), his kingdom goes to ruins. With that in mind, when Morpheus finally does escape, he must travel many layers of time and space in hopes of setting things right and regaining his lost power.

It's a highly challenging and ambitious property, but with Neil Gaiman heavily involved in the process of bringing it to life behind the scenes (via IMDb), the long-simmering adaptation might finally come to life successfully. Furthermore, fans are getting even more excited about the series with a collection of clips that Netflix has released to promote "The Sandman."