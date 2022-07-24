The Final Shot Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Trailer Has MCU Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Throughout the trailer, fans are treated to scene after scene of colorful costumes, impressive landscapes, and a stellar soundtrack. We get a glimpse of Namor and the forces of Atlantis, as well as a Wakanda clearly reeling over the death of their king, and even a highly anticipated look at the first appearance of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). What we don't get is a lot of insight on the mantle of the Black Panther, or who will be wearing the suit ... until the end of the trailer, where the newest protector of Wakanda is seen from behind on a beach, ready for battle.

The most telling part of the scene, perhaps, is not that we see who is in the suit, but the suit itself — as one of the small details noted by fans online is that this newest look has the gold trim and stylings of Killmonger's suit, in contrast to the shades previously worn by T'Challa. While there's currently a lot of back and forth on Twitter about whether the person in the suit has a masculine frame or a feminine one, @ismaRv10 posted an image of Eric Killmonger's "Black Panther" suit with a striking resemblance.

In response to the scene in the trailer, @thejaguarmx just said simply, "Please be Michael B. Jordan." Others agreed, with fellow fan @ValarMorDollars proposing the notion that if Killmonger's final wish were honored, perhaps Namor found his body in the ocean, and revived him.

Not everyone agrees, of course, with many believing that the suited figure is Shuri (Letitia Wright). Still, a fair number of fans believe or wish it to be the triumphant return of Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters November 11.