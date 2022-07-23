Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Trailer Sizzles With The Next Generation Favorites

The "Star Trek" universe is thriving at the moment. On the cinematic front, "Star Trek 4" is currently in the works and will begin filming later this year. Elsewhere, series such as "Star Trek: Discovery," "Lower Decks," and "Prodigy" are boldly exploring different parts of the final frontier, across various time periods, with different crews at the helm. And then there's "Star Trek: Picard," which tells the story of the titular Starfleet admiral's late-career adventures following the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Season 3 of "Picard" will be the final outing for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew of scientific space explorers. It's never easy to say goodbye, but at least Picard will get to go out on his own terms — hopefully with a satisfying conclusion that doesn't cause arguments on internet message boards for the next few generations to come.

That said, "Star Trek" fans will be delighted to know that the beloved character's end-of-career adventures will be nostalgic affairs. The third season of "Picard" will see the admiral spend time with a few old friends, most of whom make an appearance in this brand-new teaser trailer.