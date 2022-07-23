Black Adam Comic-Con Trailer Puts Justice Society Of America Front And Center

The "Black Adam" Comic-Con trailer begins with a voiceover of the titular antihero declaring, "My powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage," in what appears to be a clear differentiation from the fellow DCEU character Shazam (Zachary Levi). In another trailer shot, Dr. Fate (Brosnan) takes off his golden helmet to and transforms back into Kent Nelson. In a voiceover, Dr. Fate speaks to Black Adam, telling him that he believes he is not worthy, but that he "has two parts," before reiterating that Black Adam could either save the world or destroy it.

As Dr. Fate talks, we get a quick shot of him in full costume as a jet flies overhead. Then we see Cyclone in action, throwing rods in rapid succession at Black Adam in an attempt to cage him in. In another shot, several copies of Dr. Fate attempt to similarly hem Black Adam in as he reaches out past them, using lightning to stop a car that's been thrown at him. We also get a quick look at the Justice Society of America in a jet, with Al Rothstein in the foreground, out of costume. We also see Black Adam stare down two helicopters in the air before we get a look at Kent Nelson getting his visions by placing his hands over the helmet. We also get a quick shot of Adrianna Tomaz, in the midst of some wreckage, looking in shock and horror at Black Adam before Atom Smasher recoils from an explosion behind him.

As Black Adam ominously declares, "The world needed a hero, instead it got me," we round out the trailer with Hawkman attacking Black Adam solo, launching at him with his mace. Black Adam catches the mace, then throws Hawkman backward with another lightning strike.

"Black Adam" will be in theaters on October 21.