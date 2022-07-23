What Is The Song In The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer?

The song heard in the new "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" trailer is "Business" by Eminem, off the rapper's 2002 album "The Eminem Show." It works as a kind of hype song for the Shazam Family. The trailer is chock-full of epic shots of Billy Batson and his foster siblings powering up and showcasing the superheroes in spectacular style. If anything, it seems like the Shazam Family is in the business of saving the day, which makes the Eminem track a perfect fit for the trailer. We expect the "Shazam!" Fury of the Gods" trailer will help drum up a couple of million extra streams for the 20-year-old song in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the song does have another connection to the DC universe in its lyrics (via Genius). The song features Eminem likening both himself and his mentor, Dr. Dre, to Batman and Robin, which gives the song's use in the trailer a fun metatextual component for the fans. But including that line in an actual DCEU sequel trailer might have been too on-the-nose.

In any event, if the "Fury of the Gods" trailer has you craving more "Business" from Eminem, you can check out the song in full at Em's official YouTube channel.