The Dazzling New Trailer For Amazon Prime's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Is What We've Been Waiting For

As hordes of eager fans packed into San Diego Comic-Con's famous Hall H early on the morning of July 22, 2022, there was an eager anticipation in the air. After years of pandemic disruption, SDCC is back on track and in person, and Amazon Prime has seized the opportunity with both hands. Along with promoting many of its existing marquee shows, like "The Boys" and "The Wheel of Time," the studio also used the occasion to bring its upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" project fully into the limelight.

We've already seen high-profile teases for the series, such as when they premiered a trailer during a 60-second Super Bowl ad slot. However, considering the huge effort and massive budget behind "The Rings of Power," the marketing has remained relatively low-key thus far. There have been additional teasers and trailers, as well as a steady stream of exclusive interviews and other promo images, but by and large, the show hasn't gotten as much attention as one might expect for such a monumental project. But that has now changed.

In a live event in SDCC's epic Hall H, Amazon Prime has officially let the "Rings of Power" marketing mania off the leash. This started with a busy event on Friday morning that was led by special guest host Stephen Colbert and included Bear McCreary — who was recently confirmed to be doing the majority of the score for the show — leading a chorus of singers with accompanying instruments as they put on a live sampler of the upcoming score for the series.

The event also included a brand new trailer, one that pulls back the curtain on just how expansive and exciting this upcoming foray into Middle-earth promises to be.