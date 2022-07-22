The Dazzling New Trailer For Amazon Prime's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Is What We've Been Waiting For
As hordes of eager fans packed into San Diego Comic-Con's famous Hall H early on the morning of July 22, 2022, there was an eager anticipation in the air. After years of pandemic disruption, SDCC is back on track and in person, and Amazon Prime has seized the opportunity with both hands. Along with promoting many of its existing marquee shows, like "The Boys" and "The Wheel of Time," the studio also used the occasion to bring its upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" project fully into the limelight.
We've already seen high-profile teases for the series, such as when they premiered a trailer during a 60-second Super Bowl ad slot. However, considering the huge effort and massive budget behind "The Rings of Power," the marketing has remained relatively low-key thus far. There have been additional teasers and trailers, as well as a steady stream of exclusive interviews and other promo images, but by and large, the show hasn't gotten as much attention as one might expect for such a monumental project. But that has now changed.
In a live event in SDCC's epic Hall H, Amazon Prime has officially let the "Rings of Power" marketing mania off the leash. This started with a busy event on Friday morning that was led by special guest host Stephen Colbert and included Bear McCreary — who was recently confirmed to be doing the majority of the score for the show — leading a chorus of singers with accompanying instruments as they put on a live sampler of the upcoming score for the series.
The event also included a brand new trailer, one that pulls back the curtain on just how expansive and exciting this upcoming foray into Middle-earth promises to be.
An SDCC Rings of Power trailer for the ages
Everything is action-packed in the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" San Diego Comic-Con exclusive trailer. The lengthy clip features a smorgasbord of different shots. Some are familiar — like the clip of mysterious Elves drawing their swords (Could this be the Oath of Fëanor? Is it the craftsman guild of the Gwaith-i-Mírdain?). Others are new takes on existing footage, like when we get a better view of the burst of light that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her Elven compatriots are sailing toward — something that has been both heavily and mysteriously featured in the marketing as of late. And then there are entirely new clips ... like the freaking Balrog just kind of tossed in at the last second as a terrifying teaser of the harrowing times to come.
Much of the marketing up to this point has focused on showing off the dazzling landscapes and world-building in general. It has introduced us to different people groups, like the peaceful Elves of Lindon, the powerful Kingdom of Númenor, the prosperous Dwarves of Khazad-dûm, and the nomadic Harfoots. With this latest trailer, Amazon Prime is really taking the gloves off. It's riddled with action and excitement ... oh yeah, and we finally get a mention of Sauron himself (who has been cryptically missing from the promotional material thus far). While it has been a slow start to the marketing this year, there's no doubt that Amazon Prime is turning things up to eleven as we enter the final stretch before the show officially hits the streaming current later this summer and fall.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiers on September 2, 2022.