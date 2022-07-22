The SDCC Tales Of The Walking Dead Trailer Is Star-Studded And Blood-Soaked

If George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" defined our understanding of, and sparked our appreciation for, the undead masses, then AMC's adaptation of "The Walking Dead" graphic novels fueled a full-on cultural conflagration. Created by Frank Darabont over two decades ago and aided in its ongoing success by (among many others) current writer and producer Channing Powell, the series became the most watched television show in cable history at the onset of its 5th season (via Forbes). By Season 6, it had already spawned the first of what would become many (perhaps too many) "The Walking Dead" spin-offs, when it introduced audiences to "Fear the Walking Dead" in the summer of 2015.

Now Powell, who has also been a long-time writer and producer on "Fear the Walking Dead," has teamed up with Executive Producer Scott M. Gimple for a new and infested anthology slated to debut on Sunday, August 14th, at 9pm EST on AMC. The series will consist of six standalone episodes, each containing its own central narrative, point of view, characters, tone, and, as AMC puts it, "relentless, life-threatening choices and situations." Today, at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans got their first glimpse of yet another take on the walker apocalypse, complete with a litany of famous faces in an alternately terrifying, relevant, and blood-soaked trailer.