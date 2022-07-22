Ted Lasso Stars Aren't Totally Sure It's Ending With Season 3

The flurry of confusion surrounding "Ted Lasso" and its supposed conclusion has left the cast bewildered. Earlier this year, writer and star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) told The Times that the 3rd season of "Ted Lasso" would be its last. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies," Goldstein joked. Series co-creator Bill Lawrence echoed similar, albeit less hyperbolic sentiments when he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, saying, "I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless — even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."

On the creative front, two of the writers for the Apple TV+ series seem certain that Season 3 will be the final episodic match of Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) career. The suits, however, seem to be singing a different tune. Warner Bros. Television Studios CEO and Chairwoman Channing Dungey suggested that while a three-season arc has been plotted out, it doesn't necessarily mean the cast and crew of "Ted Lasso" will hang up their cleats. "Audiences will be satisfied with how they resolve the end of the season," Dungey told The Hollywood Reporter. "But there is still an opportunity and path for us to do more."

With conflicting reports surrounding "Ted Lasso" and its supposed final season, even its talented and diverse cast are beginning to grow curious about when the Emmy-winning series will wrap up.