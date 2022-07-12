Ted Lasso Just Earned A Staggering Number Of 2022 Emmy Nominations For A Comedy

Take a random award category from the 2022 Emmys and there's a decent chance "Ted Lasso" has a nomination for it. The comedy series received a whopping 20 nominations in categories ranging from best comedy series to outstanding production design for a half-hour narrative program. The total places "Ted Lasso" as the series with the second most Emmy nominations for 2022, just behind HBO's dark-comedy "Succession."

2022 isn't the first year that "Ted Lasso" has achieved this impressive feat, however. The series earned an equal number of 20 nominations and seven subsequent wins for the 2021 Emmys. This fresh round of nominations brings the overall total for the show to 40, though it remains to be seen just how many categories the series will win this year.

"I am eternally grateful to be included in this, but the biggest 'thank you' from this group is to the people that watch," "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence said during his 2021 Emmy acceptance speech for outstanding comedy series.

Looking ahead, "Ted Lasso" is set to air its third and final season later in 2022 and it's almost sure to be a contender during the 2023 Emmys. The final installment will give the series one last shot at upping its already eye-popping nomination count and walking away with a couple more wins. No matter what happens in the future, though, "Ted Lasso" has already proven itself as a landmark achievement within the world of television.