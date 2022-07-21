The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Has Enlisted Two Legendary Composers
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may just be the most ambitious television series ever. The first season alone cost an astonishing $465 million (via The Hollywood Reporter). To put that into perspective, "Game of Thrones" cost roughly $100 million per season, and surely, there are additional costs associated with "The Rings of Power" that could put the final bill at a much higher price.
Suffice to say, Amazon has spared no expense, and it's hired some of the best people around to bring its version of Middle-earth to life. While we've already had a look at the cast who will bring this new story to life, we now know who will fill out the ranks in terms of the music. The score was one of the most breathtaking aspects of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy in the early 2000s, and fans should be extremely pleased to hear who will craft the auditory experience for the latest iteration of the franchise.
Howard Shore and Bear McCreary will provide the music for The Rings of Power
A pair of exciting announcements have come out, courtesy of Deadline. The first is that Oscar-winner Howard Shore, who composed the music for "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, will return to compose the main title theme for Amazon's series. Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Bear McCreary, who's worked on the likes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Snowpiercer," will compose the episodic series score.
You can get a taste of what the music will be like for the forthcoming series by streaming two pieces on Amazon Music. Both songs are from McCreary, and they perfectly encapsulate the fantastical setting that's bound to make the series even more epic. McCreary even stated, "As I set out to compose the score for this series, I strove to honor Howard Shore's musical legacy. When I heard his majestic main title, I was struck by how perfectly his theme and my original score, though crafted separately, fit together so beautifully. I am excited for audiences to join us on this new musical journey to Middle-earth."
Worldwide Head of Music for Amazon Studios, Bob Bowen, had this to say of the composers' inclusion, "With their deep understanding of the Tolkien legendarium, coupled with two of the greatest musical talents of our age, we're thrilled that Howard and Bear are joining us on this epic journey to Middle-earth." Fans will get a chance to see how all of this came together when "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.