The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Has Enlisted Two Legendary Composers

A pair of exciting announcements have come out, courtesy of Deadline. The first is that Oscar-winner Howard Shore, who composed the music for "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, will return to compose the main title theme for Amazon's series. Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Bear McCreary, who's worked on the likes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Snowpiercer," will compose the episodic series score.

You can get a taste of what the music will be like for the forthcoming series by streaming two pieces on Amazon Music. Both songs are from McCreary, and they perfectly encapsulate the fantastical setting that's bound to make the series even more epic. McCreary even stated, "As I set out to compose the score for this series, I strove to honor Howard Shore's musical legacy. When I heard his majestic main title, I was struck by how perfectly his theme and my original score, though crafted separately, fit together so beautifully. I am excited for audiences to join us on this new musical journey to Middle-earth."

Worldwide Head of Music for Amazon Studios, Bob Bowen, had this to say of the composers' inclusion, "With their deep understanding of the Tolkien legendarium, coupled with two of the greatest musical talents of our age, we're thrilled that Howard and Bear are joining us on this epic journey to Middle-earth." Fans will get a chance to see how all of this came together when "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.