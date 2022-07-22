Aramis Knight Recalls The Moment He Discussed A Dream DC Role In Front Of Marvel Execs And Actors - Exclusive

On whether or not there's a role that Knight would love to take on, he said, "I've got a really good story for you now. We're at dinner in Thailand. All of our Marvel producers, Sana [Amanat], all of the creatives on our show are sitting around, and all of our cast [is] there." Painting the picture, he added, "We're all going around talking about dream roles, and everyone's giving their dream role. It gets around to me, and I wasn't really thinking about it. It was one of those moments where I was like, 'Oh, s***, it's my turn. I better have a good answer.'" Well, he had an answer, but it probably wasn't what the table expected.

"Immediately, Damian Wayne pops into my head, and me not even thinking about it, I say, 'Damian Wayne,' and the table gets all silent," Knight recalled. "Everyone's like, 'Whoa, dude. You really are brave to say that you want to be Damian Wayne at a table full of Marvel producers.'" With Knight, speaking his mind is the name of the game. He noted, "But honestly, that's me in a nutshell. I'm so honest. I treat everybody the same ... Just because they're my bosses, I'm not going to kiss up to them."

For anyone who needs a bit of a refresher on their DC Comics knowledge, Damian Wayne is Batman's son. His mother happens to be Talia al Ghul — talk about an opposites attract scenario. Talia's dad is none other than the supervillain Ra's al Ghul, the mastermind of the League of Assassins. Suffice to say, this character straddling between two worlds would be fascinating to play.