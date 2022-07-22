Former American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After A Stroke

Former "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz is currently in the hospital after suffering from a stroke, according to an Instagram post from his former co-host Mike Wolfe.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe wrote on the social media platform, appearing to reference Fritz's health problems and reported falling out with Wolfe and the "American Pickers" team, which resulted in him disappearing from the show during Season 21. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

Fritz has opened up about his health problems in the past, including discussing his life with Crohn's Disease during an interview with The Sun. While official details of Fritz's current condition are slim, some of his other former "American Pickers" co-stars have taken to social media to voice their support.