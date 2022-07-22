Disney Is Going For The Streaming Rights To The Newest Season Of This British Sci-Fi Classic

In the era of streaming, every major platform is looking to bulk up on content. While Netflix still reigns supreme (at least for the time being), all of the other players are looking to up the ante and add to their libraries to entice people to sign up.

Disney+ has made some serious moves as of late. Most notably, the streaming service has decided to add several R-rated titles to its library, including "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan." While these films have been available in other countries, it's the first time R-rated movies will come to Disney+ in the United States. It's a significant change-up to the platform's family-friendly image and a sign of the direction the service hopes to move in for the future.

It looks like Disney+ has its eyes on yet another prize, too. It's come out that the streamer wants the rights to an upcoming season of one of the most popular science-fiction programs around.