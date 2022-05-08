The Exciting Way Doctor Who Just Made History With Its New Doctor Reveal

Beginning in 1963, the BBC series "Doctor Who" has definitely made its mark on television and pop culture as one of the longest-running science fiction shows in the world. With a constantly-regenerating main character called the Doctor, the show is able to replace the lead every few years, which has led to an ever-changing cast of great actors. In the early years, this included people like William Hartnell and Sylvester McCoy, while the modern iteration of "Doctor Who" has showcased the talents of David Tennant, Matt Smith, and more.

As a series known for its innovative storytelling, it makes sense that, in recent years, many fans called for the show to become more diverse. After Peter Capaldi was announced to be leaving "Doctor Who" in 2017, fans made it clear that they hoped the BBC would cast a woman or person of color in the role of the next Doctor (via The Guardian). In response, BBC announced that Jodie Whittaker would be the new Doctor. She's clearly become a fan favorite, with Whittaker even winning a fan-voted TV Insider poll on who people think is the best Doctor.

Now, Whittaker's time in "Doctor Who" is at an end, as Season 13 will be her last as the lead. With this news, the same age-old question returns: who will be the next Doctor? While there were many viable candidates for the role, BBC just announced the new casting, and "Doctor Who" will be making history once again.